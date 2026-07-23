Bengaluru startup Quanfluence builds room temperature quantum computer using photonics
Quanfluence, a Bengaluru startup, has built a quantum computer that runs at regular room temperature: no freezing needed.
Instead of the usual superconducting circuits and massive cooling systems, their machine uses laser light (photonic technology) to get the job done.
This makes it way easier to set up and scale, especially in places like India where high-tech cooling isn't easy to find.
Quanfluence founded by Texas Instruments alumni
Quanfluence was started by former Texas Instruments engineers Sujoy Chakravarty, Ravi Mehta, and Biman Chattopadhyay. They teamed up with professors from IIT Madras and IISER Mohali after their first startup was acquired in 2018.
By choosing photonics over other quantum methods, they've opened the door for more countries (especially those without fancy lab setups) to actually use quantum computing.