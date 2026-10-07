Bengaluru startup Quanfluence raises $10 million for 4-qubit quantum computer
Technology
Quanfluence, a Bengaluru startup, just raised $10 million to take its quantum computing dreams further.
Backed by Chiratae Ventures, Rainmatter (from Zerodha), and Pi Ventures, the new funding will help them roll out a four-qubit quantum computer soon.
Quanfluence plans 100-qubit prototype by 2029
Quanfluence is building photonic quantum computers: think super-fast machines using light instead of electricity.
Led by cofounder and CEO Sujoy Chakravarty, they are aiming big: after the four-qubit launch, they want to build a much larger 100-qubit prototype by 2029.
Investors seem excited about their ambitious roadmap and potential to shake up the tech scene.