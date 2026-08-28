Bengaluru to host weeklong AI festival with rural youth focus
Bengaluru is set to host a week-long AI festival from March 1-7, 2027, with a special focus on rural communities and young people.
Organized by JanAI and curated by MMActiv, the event expects over 100,000 participants and will kick off with more than 50 community events across the city.
The main action happens March 4-6, bringing together over 5,000 delegates.
JanAI to build 10,000 rural ambassadors
The festival wraps up with networking and Bengaluru experience events on March 7.
It's part of JanAI's bigger mission to build a network of 10,000 Rural JanAI Ambassadors across 100 districts in 16 states, helping spread AI know-how in fields like farming, healthcare, education, and small businesses.
A JanAI initiative received about 6,206 responses from 28 states and 221 districts, and jobs and economic opportunity emerged as the top expectation from AI, followed by education, farming and healthcare, so this event is all about making those connections real.