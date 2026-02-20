Bengaluru's BDA uses Sarvam AI to address citizen grievances
The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) rolled out Sarvam AI to translate citizen feedback from Kannada to English during a recent grievance redressal event.
This marks the first time BDA has used this made-in-Bengaluru tech, and they even shared the moment on social media.
Tool can handle 11 Indian languages
Sarvam AI, built by a Bengaluru-based startup co-founded by Dr Pratyush Kumar and Dr Vivek Raghavan, can handle 11 Indian languages with native accents—pretty handy for a city as diverse as Bengaluru.
With over 6,000 grievances pending, BDA officials say this tool makes the process more transparent and accessible.
They're also calling for volunteers and considering blockchain for property records.
No verified approval for Sarvam to build India's official LLM
No date or approval is mentioned in the source; verify with a reliable source before asserting an April 2025 approval.