Bengaluru's Cosmos Diamonds sends world's 1st lab-grown diamond into space

The idea sparked from a nursery rhyme chat between Skyroot CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana and Cosmos Diamonds founder Sanjana.

They wanted to blend Indian heritage with tech innovation: "The project was never just about sending a diamond into space. It became a celebration of what Indian innovation can achieve when technology, design, and culture come together. Skyroot is shaping India's future in space, while we believe lab-grown diamonds represent the future of jewelry. It felt like a natural partnership between two companies building for tomorrow while remaining deeply rooted in India," Sanjana shared.

After over 100 design sketches and lots of testing, the jewel joined other cool payloads like Grahaa Space's solar CubeSat and an 18-karat gold micro-sculpture featuring tiny portraits of Indian space legends, making this mission a pretty big deal for India's space scene.