Bengaluru's Sarvam launches Sarvam Dictate claiming 40% fewer English corrections
Sarvam, a Bengaluru-based AI startup, just dropped Sarvam Dictate, a new speech-to-text tool that claims to beat Google's Gemini by needing 40% fewer corrections in English and nearly half as many in Indian languages.
Powered by Saaras V4 and Sarvam 105B models, It works with English plus 22 Indian languages.
Sarvam Dictate supports mid-sentence Hinglish switching
Sarvam Dictate lets you switch smoothly between English, Hinglish, and other Indian languages, even mid-sentence.
It handles tricky stuff like pauses or repeated words without getting tripped up.
Co-founder Pratyush Kumar shared the launch on X, calling out how much easier and more accurate transcribing can be now, especially for anyone juggling multiple languages every day.