BenQ launches 27-inch RD270Q monitor co-designed with Indian developers

The RD270Q packs a 2K Reflection-Free Nano Matte screen (bye-bye glare), TUV Rheinland certification, and a special Coding Mode with Light, Dark, or Paper Color presets to cut down eye strain.

There's USB-C with 65-watt charging plus an ergonomic stand that adjusts every which way. Price tag: ₹29,989.

Developers at HCL Technologies and Barclays Global Services are already praising how much easier it makes reading code and everyday development.

You can grab it online or in stores across India.