BenQ launches 27-inch RD270Q monitor co-designed with Indian developers
BenQ just dropped the RD270Q, a 27-inch monitor designed with direct input from Indian software developers.
The focus? Making long coding sessions easier on your eyes and boosting comfort, so you can stay productive without feeling wiped out.
Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia, says it's all about helping devs work better and more comfortably.
RD270Q 2K Nano Matte, Coding Mode
The RD270Q packs a 2K Reflection-Free Nano Matte screen (bye-bye glare), TUV Rheinland certification, and a special Coding Mode with Light, Dark, or Paper Color presets to cut down eye strain.
There's USB-C with 65-watt charging plus an ergonomic stand that adjusts every which way. Price tag: ₹29,989.
Developers at HCL Technologies and Barclays Global Services are already praising how much easier it makes reading code and everyday development.
You can grab it online or in stores across India.