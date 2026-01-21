BenQ launches 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor at ₹89,998

You're getting ultra-smooth gameplay with the 240Hz refresh rate and lightning-quick 0.03ms response time. The display covers nearly the entire DCI-P3 color spectrum for vibrant colors, peaks at a bright 1,000 nits for HDR content, and offers deep contrast for crisp details.

Is it worth considering?

If you want next-level visuals and smooth play, this monitor is stacked—dual HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort, USB-C with charging support, plus AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to keep things tear-free.

Its AI-powered color tuning even auto-adjusts game colors so everything looks as intended by developers.

If you're serious about your games looking their best (and have the budget), this one's worth a look.