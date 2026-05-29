Bepirovirsen shows 1st 6 month off treatment hepatitis B remissions

Bepirovirsen faces FDA decision October 2026

Bepirovirsen works by blocking the virus' genetic material and boosting your immune system.

People in the study got weekly injections plus standard antiviral pills for six months.

Side effects included mild injection-site redness or pain and a temporary rise in liver enzymes.

The Food and Drug Administration has put bepirovirsen on a fast track for review, so a decision could come in October 2026.

More research is coming to see how long these remission-like results last, but so far things are looking up!