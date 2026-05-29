Bepirovirsen shows 1st 6 month off treatment hepatitis B remissions
Big news for anyone following health breakthroughs: a new experimental drug called bepirovirsen just showed real promise against chronic hepatitis B.
In two international studies, about one in five patients who got the drug had no detectable virus for six months after stopping treatment, a first for hepatitis B therapies.
Considering this disease affects over 250 million people worldwide and can lead to serious liver problems, this is a pretty hopeful step forward.
Bepirovirsen faces FDA decision October 2026
Bepirovirsen works by blocking the virus' genetic material and boosting your immune system.
People in the study got weekly injections plus standard antiviral pills for six months.
Side effects included mild injection-site redness or pain and a temporary rise in liver enzymes.
The Food and Drug Administration has put bepirovirsen on a fast track for review, so a decision could come in October 2026.
More research is coming to see how long these remission-like results last, but so far things are looking up!