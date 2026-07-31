Best Buy drops Moto G Play (2024) to $100
Technology
The Moto G Play (2024) just dropped to $100 at Best Buy, a sweet $50 off its usual price.
If you're after a solid budget phone or need a reliable backup, this limited-time deal is worth a look.
Moto G Play performance and battery
You get smooth everyday performance with its Snapdragon 680 chip and 4GB of RAM, plus a roomy 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a fast 90Hz refresh rate.
Dolby Atmos speakers make your music and videos sound better, and the huge 5,000mAh battery means you can go days without charging.
It sticks to dependable 4G LTE, covering all the basics for most users.