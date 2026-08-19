Best Buy drops Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to $139.99

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are loved for their full and detailed sound, punchy bass, and clear treble.

You also get hands-free voice commands (no wake word needed), IP57 water and dust resistance, long battery life, and sharp call quality, handy for both music and calls on the go.

Also worth a look: the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 vlogging camera is $399 at Amazon ($100 off), and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset is $239.99 at Woot.