Best Buy drops Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to $139.99
Technology
Best Buy just dropped the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to $139.99, a big cut from their original $249.99 price, and even $40 less than Amazon right now.
If you've been eyeing premium wireless earbuds with solid features, this is a pretty sweet deal.
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro include IP57
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are loved for their full and detailed sound, punchy bass, and clear treble.
You also get hands-free voice commands (no wake word needed), IP57 water and dust resistance, long battery life, and sharp call quality, handy for both music and calls on the go.
Also worth a look: the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 vlogging camera is $399 at Amazon ($100 off), and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset is $239.99 at Woot.