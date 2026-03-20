Best wearable and pocket-sized AI transcription devices for meetings

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Plaud Note and Note Pro (from $159) offer free monthly transcription minutes and dual modes for meetings or calls.

Mobvoi TicNote ($159) stands out with real-time transcription in 120-plus languages and up to 25 hours of recording.

Comulytic Note Pro gives unlimited basic transcription and marathon battery life.

For wearables, the Plaud NotePin records around 20 hours on a single charge, while the Anker Soundcore Work pin records about 8 hours standalone (up to 32 hours with its case).