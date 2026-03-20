Best wearable and pocket-sized AI transcription devices for meetings
Recording and transcribing meetings just got way easier, thanks to new pocket-sized and wearable AI devices.
These gadgets can capture conversations, even in noisy spots, with up to 95% speaker-diarization accuracy, making them super handy for students, creators, or anyone tired of manual note-taking.
Check out these popular options
Plaud Note and Note Pro (from $159) offer free monthly transcription minutes and dual modes for meetings or calls.
Mobvoi TicNote ($159) stands out with real-time transcription in 120-plus languages and up to 25 hours of recording.
Comulytic Note Pro gives unlimited basic transcription and marathon battery life.
For wearables, the Plaud NotePin records around 20 hours on a single charge, while the Anker Soundcore Work pin records about 8 hours standalone (up to 32 hours with its case).
Pocket puck ($199)
The Pocket puck ($199) attaches to your phone, records from as far as 15 meters away, stores tons of audio (64GB), and transcribes in 120-plus languages, a solid pick if you want something unique that covers big spaces.