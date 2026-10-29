Besu and Teku patch clients after eMudhra certificate compromise

Ethereum just got a quick security tune-up after a major slip-up by Indian certificate provider eMudhra.

On October 26, Besu, one big Ethereum client, pushed updates to block risks from compromised certificates that could have let attackers mess with block rewards.

On October 27, Teku, another big Ethereum client, pushed updates to block risks from compromised certificates that could have let attackers mess with block rewards.

No one has been hacked so far, which is a relief for the network.