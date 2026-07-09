Betavolt builds BV100 nickel-63 nuclear battery lasting 50 years

BV100 coin-sized battery 100 microwatts 3V

The BV100 is super compact (about the size of a coin) and delivers 100 microwatts at 3 volts. You can even combine units for more power if needed.

Betavolt chose nickel-63 because it turns into harmless copper as it decays, so there is low radiation risk, making this battery safe for sensitive tech.