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Home / News / Technology News / Modi government flags 3 fraudulent loan apps on Play Store
Modi government flags 3 fraudulent loan apps on Play Store
The apps in question are Horizon Cash Service, Money Score Monitor and Zelicredit

Modi government flags 3 fraudulent loan apps on Play Store

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 25, 2026
05:20 pm
What's the story

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has flagged three more fraudulent loan apps on the Play Store. The I4C's Threat Analytics Unit identified these "malicious loan applications" targeting Android users looking for quick loans. The apps in question are Horizon Cash Service, Money Score Monitor and Zelicredit. They were found to be masquerading as legitimate lenders but charged exorbitant interest rates post-disbursement.

Data breach

Apps accessed data stored on users' devices

The I4C also alleged that these apps accessed a lot of data stored on users' mobile devices after installation.

"Once downloaded, the transnational criminals are harvesting sensitive information like personal identifiable information (PII) viz, Aadhaar card details, financial details, accessing contacts, gallery, camera," the agency said in its notice.

The apps were promoted through digital advertisements on the Play Store.

Compliance

Google complied with I4C's order

The I4C has directed Google to remove or disable access to the three flagged URLs within three hours of the notice.

The direction was issued under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, read with Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules, 2021.

Google has complied with this order.

This is not the first time such an action has been taken against fraudulent loan apps on Play Store.

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Past actions

Similar notice issued for other apps earlier

On August 7, the I4C had issued a similar notice directing Google to take down six other fraudulent loan apps from the Play Store.

These included LoanOrbit, Hisab, Nexus Loan, One Fund, Credit Factor, and Mobile Credit Prairie.

The agency had made similar allegations against these apps as well, saying they targeted people looking for quick loans and promised low interest rates but later demanded exorbitant repayments.

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Broader scrutiny

Takedown notices issued for Firebase-hosted malicious websites, databases

The action against fraudulent loan apps comes as Indian authorities are expanding their crackdown on malicious applications beyond traditional loan-app fraud.

Earlier this month, the I4C had issued takedown notices to Google for malicious websites and databases hosted on Google's Firebase platform.

At least 57 Firebase-hosted websites and databases were targeted in August over malware distribution and theft of sensitive financial information.

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