Beyerdynamic debuts Aventho Y at IFA with 90 hours
Technology
Beyerdynamic just revealed its new Aventho Y wireless headphones at IFA, and the big headline is battery life: up to 90 hours without noise cancelation, or 60 hours with it on.
That's about double what you get from flagship pairs of wireless headphones like Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) or AirPods Max 2, so you can basically forget about charging for days.
USB-C dongle included priced 150
The Aventho Y packs in a USB-C dongle for smooth, low-latency audio (and it tucks neatly into the ear cup when you're not using it).
You also get a foldable design, easy-to-swap battery, magnetic ear pads, and sturdy metal hardware.
The best part? At just 150, these are about half the price of flagship pairs of wireless headphones like Nothing's Headphone 1.