Bezos's Blue Origin goes 'all-in' to beat SpaceX to Moon

Jeff Bezos 's space venture, Blue Origin , is going all out to win the Moon race against SpaceX. The company's CEO, Dave Limp, said they would "move heaven and Earth" to achieve this goal. He stressed that America needs two launch companies competing with each other for maximum capabilities.

Employee transition Transitioning New Shepard employees to expedite lunar mission To expedite its lunar mission, Blue Origin is transitioning employees from its New Shepard space tourism program. Limp explained this decision as a way to leverage the talent working on New Shepard and accelerate their lunar and launch efforts. The company had previously announced the suspension of New Shepard flights, which were a major part of its business model.

Upcoming launches NASA considering both SpaceX and Blue Origin for Moon landings Blue Origin plans to launch and land a spacecraft for lunar cargo delivery as early as this year. The company also has a $3.4 billion contract to build a lander for NASA's Artemis missions. Despite SpaceX's Starship rocket being the initial choice for landing astronauts on the Moon, delays in development have prompted NASA to consider both SpaceX and Blue Origin for faster lander production.

