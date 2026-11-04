BGMI Air to launch December 10 after over 14 million pre-registrations
BGMI Air (the lighter, storage-friendly version of Battlegrounds Mobile India) is officially launching on December 10. It's already racked up over 14 million pre-registrations on Google Play.
Before the big day, a closed beta will run November 20-24 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata to get real player feedback and smooth out any rough edges.
BGMI Air beta video application
Want in on the closed beta? Just make a video saying why you should be picked, tag BGMI Air's official Instagram, and fill out their form.
The game is just a 1GB download, perfect for phones low on space, and works separately from regular BGMI.
If you're already playing BGMI, no need to move your account; you can jump right into BGMI Air when it launches.
Keep an eye on their socials for more updates and rewards as launch day gets closer!