BGMI Air to launch December 10 after over 14 million pre-registrations

Want in on the closed beta? Just make a video saying why you should be picked, tag BGMI Air's official Instagram, and fill out their form.

The game is just a 1GB download, perfect for phones low on space, and works separately from regular BGMI.

If you're already playing BGMI, no need to move your account; you can jump right into BGMI Air when it launches.

Keep an eye on their socials for more updates and rewards as launch day gets closer!