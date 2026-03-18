Bharat 6G Alliance: Pioneering India's leap into the 6G era

Global partnerships and standard-setting efforts

The alliance is not going solo. They have teamed up with global heavyweights from the US European industry bodies, Japan, Finland, and South Korea to set worldwide standards and boost research.

India's push for "ubiquitous connectivity" involves engagement with the ITU (no IMT-2030 approval date given in the source), and B6GA is engaging with standards bodies such as 3GPP.

The goal? Secure at least 10% of global patents in the 6G space, and put India at the center of tomorrow's digital world.