Bharat1.AI launches massive AI superpark in Bengaluru

Bharat1.AI just unveiled the B1 AI Superpark in Bengaluru—a massive new hub designed to help AI actually learn from the real world, not just the internet. It's part of their Humanity-First AI City project, aiming to fix where today's large language models (LLMs) fall short.

The park will eventually expand to fit 25,000 people The park covers 500,000 sq. ft. in Sarjapura and will welcome over 10,000 researchers and startups (timeline not specified).

Labs are ready-to-use, and there's ultra-fast cloud connectivity for training and testing new ideas.

Plans are already set to expand it even further—up to four million sq. ft.—to eventually fit 25,000 people.

It aims to generate 1 exabyte of data every year Powered by NVIDIA tech, the park hopes to generate a whopping one exabyte of real-world data every year—think images, videos, sensor info—to help AIs "see" beyond text.

As Bharat1.AI's Umakant Soni puts it: validating with real-world data is key for building safe and reliable AI.