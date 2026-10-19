Bhopal's Swaayatt Robots, IIT-Hyderabad develop driverless tech, Mars CO2 battery
Indian innovators are making some serious moves in both how we get around and how we explore space.
Swaayatt Robots, a startup from Bhopal, is working on autonomous driving technology that uses cameras and sensors to help all kinds of vehicles navigate roads on their own.
Over at IIT Hyderabad, researchers at IIT Hyderabad, including Dr Ayesha Siddiqua Khan, are building a metal-free battery concept that could use carbon dioxide from Mars (yes, Mars), which could help power future space missions.
Swaayatt driverless system, IIT-Hyderabad metal-free battery
These projects are not just cool. They tackle big challenges like safer transport and cleaner energy.
Swaayatt's adaptable system can make real-time decisions for vehicles worldwide, while IIT Hyderabad's battery design is eco-friendly and cuts down on expensive metals.
As founder Sanjeev Sharma puts it, "Our technology is designed to be installed in any type of vehicle. It is not developed for one particular car. We are building a universal driverless technology that could enable vehicles around the world to operate autonomously."
It is an exciting time for Indian innovation, with ideas that could change travel here on Earth and way beyond.