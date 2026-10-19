Bhopal's Swaayatt Robots, IIT-Hyderabad develop driverless tech, Mars CO2 battery

Indian innovators are making some serious moves in both how we get around and how we explore space.

Swaayatt Robots, a startup from Bhopal, is working on autonomous driving technology that uses cameras and sensors to help all kinds of vehicles navigate roads on their own.

Over at IIT Hyderabad, researchers at IIT Hyderabad, including Dr Ayesha Siddiqua Khan, are building a metal-free battery concept that could use carbon dioxide from Mars (yes, Mars), which could help power future space missions.