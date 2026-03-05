Big tech just made a promise about your electricity bills
Technology
Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and a few other tech giants just signed the "Ratepayer Protection Pledge" at the White House.
They're basically saying: we know AI data centers are sucking up a ton of electricity, and we're stepping up to keep your power bills from spiking.
Oracle, OpenAI, and xAI are also on board.
The pledge is all about energy use and costs
The pledge is all about keeping electricity costs steady and making the power grid stronger.
The companies have agreed to build or upgrade energy facilities and work more closely with utility companies—especially where local communities worry about rising energy use.
With elections coming up and energy prices in the spotlight, this move is meant to show they're taking real steps.