Big tech just made a promise about your electricity bills Technology Mar 05, 2026

Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and a few other tech giants just signed the "Ratepayer Protection Pledge" at the White House.

They're basically saying: we know AI data centers are sucking up a ton of electricity, and we're stepping up to keep your power bills from spiking.

Oracle, OpenAI, and xAI are also on board.