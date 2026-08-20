Bilibili takes on YouTube with global expansion
What's the story
Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili is gearing up for a major international expansion. The company has relaunched its international app and is working on an English-language website. This move comes as part of Bilibili's strategy to attract global creators and take on popular platforms like YouTube. The company already has a massive user base with 376 million monthly active users on its Chinese-language platform. It has also attracted international attention through creators like MrBeast.
Expansion efforts
Simplified sign-up process for international users
Bilibili has started marketing its platform to international creators, including a newly launched account on X.
The company promises that its Chinese and US platforms will have the same content, making it easier for users to access a wider range of videos.
Notably, the updated international app seems to have done away with identity verification for overseas users, simplifying the sign-up process.
Staffing strategy
Building AI-powered content moderation systems
Bilibili is also building a team to support its global expansion.
Job postings show openings for community managers in major cities like Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Istanbul, and Tokyo.
The company is also working on AI-powered content moderation systems as part of its global operations.
This was revealed by a job listing based in Singapore for building moderation infrastructure.
Creator support
Regulatory challenges ahead for Bilibili
Bilibili is marketing its platform as a way for international creators to reach affluent and well-educated Gen Z users.
The company is also working on a marketplace that would connect creators with brands for sponsored content.
This could put Bilibili in competition with established platforms like YouTube, but it could also bring regulatory challenges related to content moderation, censorship, and data security.