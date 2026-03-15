Bilingual moms and kids sync brains while playing: Study

Brains of bilingual moms and kids stay just as 'in'

Kids' and moms' brains synced up most when they played together, especially in areas linked to emotions and decision-making.

Whether they spoke English or their native language didn't really change this effect.

As first author Efstratia Papoutselou put it: Brains of bilingual moms and kids stay just as 'in sync' irrespective of language.