Bilingual moms and kids sync brains while playing: Study
A new UK study shows that bilingual moms and their kids actually sync their brain activity when they play together, whether they played in the mothers' native language or in English (as tested in this study).
Researchers tracked 15 mother-child pairs using brain scans and found that interactive play, not the specific language, made the difference.
Brains of bilingual moms and kids stay just as 'in'
Kids' and moms' brains synced up most when they played together, especially in areas linked to emotions and decision-making.
Whether they spoke English or their native language didn't really change this effect.
As first author Efstratia Papoutselou put it: Brains of bilingual moms and kids stay just as 'in sync' irrespective of language.
Bilingualism supports healthy communication and learning
The study highlights how being bilingual supports healthy communication and learning.
Senior author Douglas Hartley summed it up: Bilingualism ... supports healthy communication and learning.
So, if you're growing up with more than one language at home, keep playing—it's helping your brain connect with the people you love.