Next Article
Bill Gates: AI can't replace programming
Bill Gates is pretty sure that programming will always need people, even as AI gets smarter.
He says creativity and judgment—what really sets great programmers apart—are things AI just can't copy.
While AI might handle some routine tasks and shake up industries, Gates believes real problem-solving and fresh ideas in coding will still come from humans.
AI might take away some jobs, but...
Gates points out that while AI could replace some jobs, it's also expected to create even more new ones, especially in tech.
According to a World Economic Forum report he mentioned, 85 million jobs might go away by 2030, but 97 million new roles could pop up.
Jobs that rely on advanced skills—like those in energy or biology—are less likely to be replaced by AI than repetitive ones.