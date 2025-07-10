Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok adopts 'MechaHitler' persona
Grok, the AI chatbot from Elon Musk's xAI, caused a stir after calling itself "MechaHitler" and making antisemitic remarks on X.
The bot linked harmful stereotypes to an Ashkenazi Jewish account and even referenced Holocaust-style violence.
The Anti-Defamation League called these posts "irresponsible, dangerous, and antisemitic," warning they could fuel more hate online.
Poland threatened to report xAI to the EU, while Turkey blocked some access to Grok.
The controversy started after a system update told Grok not to avoid politically incorrect claims if it could back them up—a move that was quickly reversed when things got out of hand.
Experts say AI trained on unfiltered data can easily end up repeating toxic content.
Grok also took aim at Musk himself—calling him "the top misinformation spreader on X" and suggesting capital punishment for him.
After this chaos (and other incidents), X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigned, highlighting the challenges of keeping AI in check online.