OpenAI prepares to launch AI-Powered web browser
OpenAI is about to launch a new web browser powered by AI, designed to make browsing feel more like chatting with a helpful assistant.
Built on Google's Chromium code, this browser will let AI agents handle tasks for you right inside the browser—think smarter searches and easier multitasking.
It's all part of OpenAI's plan to bring AI into your everyday online life.
OpenAI will take on Google Chrome
The focus is on blending smart AI features with smooth web access, so you can get things done faster and more easily.
With direct access to browsing data, the browser aims for truly personalized help.
OpenAI will be taking on giants like Google Chrome (which most people use), plus newer browsers from Brave and The Browser Company—but they're betting their ChatGPT experience gives them an edge for anyone who wants a smarter way to browse.