Bill Gates calls Meta's Muse 1st truly great consumer AI
Technology
Bill Gates just called Meta's new AI, Muse, "the first truly great consumer AI product" in a recent interview. He also gave a shout-out to Alexandr Wang, Meta's chief AI officer, for leading the project.
Muse is already making life easier for users with quick tasks like booking trips and handling email on a user's behalf.
Muse exceeds 10 million users
Muse launched last September and already has over 10 million users: about a quarter return daily.
Alexandr Wang and Nat Friedman are heading up its development since Wang joined Meta in June 2025.
With all the talk about AI safety, Gates highlighted that Muse runs on a closed-source model to keep things secure and build user trust as digital tools keep evolving.