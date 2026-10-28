Bill Gates links AI to Amish living, Microsoft offers buyouts
Technology
Bill Gates just shared on the Decoder podcast that, with AI getting more advanced, some people might actually choose to live "like the Amish."
This comes right after Microsoft announced buyout offers for around 60,000 employees, a big step as the company tries to balance costs while rolling out more AI across its business.
Gates urges AI regulation across industries
Gates says AI could shake up industries like construction and healthcare, so he's urging governments to put strong regulation in place, kind of like what we see with other high-impact tech.
He also pointed out that some jobs, like childcare or art, should stay human on purpose, so we don't lose that personal touch.