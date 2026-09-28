Bill Gates rejects Trump's 'hoax' claim, urges global AI guardrails
Technology
Bill Gates isn't buying Donald Trump's idea that slowing down AI is just a "hoax" to help China.
In a recent NBC interview, Gates said the world needs real guardrails for artificial intelligence, and fast.
He believes every country, including China, should get on board with these safeguards.
Gates warns of 1 billion deaths
Gates warned that unchecked AI could have devastating consequences, even saying it might "cause a billion deaths."
He's not alone: other big names like Anthropic's Dario Amodei and OpenAI's Sam Altman agree on the need for serious regulation.
Meanwhile, Trump is set to meet Amodei soon after talking with Altman and Elon Musk, so expect more debate on how to keep AI in check.