Bill Gates says he avoids AI for personal relationships
Technology
Bill Gates just shared that he doesn't use AI for his personal relationships. He'd rather connect with real people.
On NBC's Meet the Press, the Microsoft co-founder joked, "I'm not like, 'Hey, do you like me? Hey, am I a nice guy?' So I just never went down that path, because I'm lucky in terms of my family, friends, and everything," and said he relies on family and friends for genuine social interaction.
Bill Gates urges stricter AI laws
Gates also called for stricter laws to keep AI in check, saying companies shouldn't be left to police themselves.
He's pushing a "Human Reserved" idea, basically making sure some jobs stay human-only (think customer service or taking care of the elderly), so people aren't replaced by machines as tech moves forward.