Bill Gates urges US to lead AI regulation, criticizes Trump
Technology
Bill Gates wants the US to step up and lead the way on AI regulation, warning that without some government rules, things could go "catastrophically" wrong.
In a recent interview, he called out President Trump for opposing federal oversight and stressed that AI is powerful enough to change society in big ways.
Gates calls for global AI cooperation
Gates compared getting global agreement on AI rules to Cold War negotiations, only harder, and said international teamwork is essential.
He even showed how easily AI can write a Taylor Swift-style song, saying, "This is more difficult than that was."
For Gates, it's about making sure society uses this tech safely.