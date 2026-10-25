Bill Gates warns AI could replace jobs within 20 years
Technology
Bill Gates is sounding the alarm that artificial intelligence might take over a lot of jobs (like customer support, sales calls, and accounting) in the next 20 years.
On the Decoder podcast, he pointed out that AI is simply more efficient at these tasks than people, but admits this big shift won't be easy for everyone.
Gates suggests shorter workweeks, early retirement
Gates suggests solutions like shorter workweeks and encouraging early retirement to help with job losses.
He also thinks keeping humans in creative or caring roles, like art or childcare, will help us stay connected as tech keeps advancing.
Despite the challenges, he's optimistic that AI will make life better by making things cheaper and more accessible for everyone.