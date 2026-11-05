Bill Gates warns AI could spark pandemic worse than COVID-19
Bill Gates just sounded the alarm on artificial intelligence, saying it could actually cause a pandemic even more devastating than COVID-19.
Speaking at the Financial Times's Future of AI Summit, he pointed out that relying on tech companies to police themselves isn't enough.
AI could be misused to create dangerous biological threats or hack key systems if we're not careful.
Bill Gates urges AI safety standards
Gates is pushing for governments, not just companies, to set common standards for AI safety.
He warned that future threats powered by AI could outdo an estimated 15 million deaths linked to COVID-19 worldwide.
To stay ahead, he says we need better global rules, plus stronger systems for tracking new diseases and boosting cybersecurity so we can catch problems early and respond fast.