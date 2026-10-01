Bill Gates warns tech companies' voluntary AI rules are insufficient
Technology
Bill Gates is sounding the alarm about how AI is being managed, saying that letting tech companies make their own safety rules just isn't enough.
He believes voluntary agreements won't stop big problems before they happen, and warns, "So say you kill 100 million people, you want to use a lawsuit?"
Bill Gates urges government AI regulation
Gates wants governments to step in with actual regulations, kind of like how new medicines are checked before hitting the market.
He points out that without clear rules, AI could be misused for things like cyberattacks or biological attacks.
Plus, he highlights how advanced AI can spot security flaws that have gone unnoticed for years, making it even more important to have safeguards in place from the start.