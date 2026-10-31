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Binance hack: Co-founder asks Musk to stop mocking
Binance hack is being dubbed as the biggest in crypto history

Binance hack: Co-founder asks Musk to stop mocking

By Akash Pandey
Oct 31, 2026
09:56 am
What's the story

Changpeng Zhao, aka CZ, the co-founder of Binance Holdings Ltd. has asked Elon Musk to stop mocking him over the recent hack. The incident is being dubbed as the biggest crypto theft in history. Zhao's request came after Musk appeared to troll him on X, by responding with a grimacing emoji to a post about Binance's recovery from the breach.

Financial ties

Zhao's response to Musk

In his response to Musk, Zhao said, "Elon, have a lot of respect for you, but bad time to troll. Please stop."

He also highlighted their financial ties by saying that the SpaceX shares from Binance's $500 million investment in Musk's Twitter takeover are now worth over a billion dollars.

However, it was not clear which entity he was referring to as he no longer runs the exchange.

Financial assurance

Yi He responds to concerns over Binance's financials

Binance's co-CEO Yi He responded to Zhao's comment by assuring that "the company's revenue for the year is sufficient to cover the losses."

This was in response to concerns over how Binance would make up for the money lost in the hack.

The exchange has already frozen or prevented hackers from moving around $3 billion of digital assets stolen from it.

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Hack details

Musk's previous posts on the hack

Musk had reacted to Zhao's security warning with fire and laughing emojis. After the hack was reported, he posted "Everyday is Zeroday" on X.

Zhao clarified that the attack was more complicated than just clicking a suspicious link, saying "The hack is more complex than that, but all hacks generally have a compromised device (or algorithm) at some point."

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Investigation findings

Binance has temporarily halted deposits and withdrawals

Binance's initial investigation into the hack has pointed to a compromised laptop belonging to a DevOps engineer.

The company has temporarily halted deposits and withdrawals while an investigation is ongoing.

Zhao directly addressed Musk on Friday, asking him to stop making jokes about the attack and show some support instead.

According to a report by US blockchain analysis firm TRM Labs, North Korean hackers are the culprits behind this incident.

Twitter Post

CZ's post

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