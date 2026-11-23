Binance hack: Kruw tied to $247 million laundering, $2.35B likely controlled
Out of the massive $6.3 billion stolen in the Binance hack, at least $247 million has already been laundered using "coinjoins," a crypto-mixing trick that hides where the money comes from.
Investigators say someone named Kruw is behind this operation, and they believe North Korean hackers were probably still controlling another $2.35 billion in related wallets as of Nov. 20.
Elliptic helped freeze $2.85B
Elliptic tracked around 90,000 transactions across more than 27,000 wallets to help freeze or seize $2.85 billion so far.
Courts in Abu Dhabi have stepped in to block hackers from cashing out more funds, while assets at companies like Circle and BitGo are to be kept frozen.
Binance also helped by flagging 26,000 wallet addresses tied to the stolen assets, making it a bit harder for hackers to get away with it all.