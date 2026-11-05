Binance hacked for $6.3 billion by North Korean group TraderTraitor
Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, just got hit by a massive $6.3 billion hack, and it wasn't some high-tech code break.
The North Korean group TraderTraitor pulled it off by pretending to be important people and tricking their way into Binance's systems.
It's a reminder that sometimes, human trust is the weakest link in security.
TraderTraitor tied to Lazarus, Bybit theft
TraderTraitor is part of the notorious Lazarus group and has been targeting cryptocurrency companies for years to fund North Korea.
Earlier, they stole $1.5 billion from Bybit in 2025 using similar tactics, like fake job offers or sneaking in through trusted software partners.
With firms like Chainalysis and TRM Labs confirming their involvement this time, US agencies are warning cryptocurrency companies to step up their security game.