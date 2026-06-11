Binance launches pre-IPO perpetual futures for SpaceX and OpenAI

Contracts offer up to 20-to-1 leverage

SpaceX's contract launched May 21, followed by OpenAI's on May 26.

Both are available 24/7, settle in USDT, and offer up to 20-to-1 leverage. Traders seem excited: SpaceX's contract saw over $280 million traded in its first five days.

Binance says if an IPO gets delayed indefinitely or canceled, there are clear plans for settling things smoothly.