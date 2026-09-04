Binance warns users of phishing scam targeting crypto account information
Binance is alerting everyone about a sneaky phishing scam targeting crypto accounts.
Scammers are sending fake alerts about account security or weird logins, trying to get you to click on sketchy links that look like real Binance pages, but they're actually fakes designed to steal your info.
Binance advises official login and whitelisting
Binance says it will never ask you to verify your account through links in text messages.
Always log in directly through the official website or app, and consider turning on withdrawal address whitelisting so only approved wallets can get your funds, even if someone gets your password.
If you spot anything suspicious, report it through Binance support, and double-check messages using their Binance Verify tool before sharing any sensitive info.
Phishing attempts are on the rise, so it's smart to stay alert!