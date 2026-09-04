Binance warns users of phishing scam targeting crypto account information

Binance says it will never ask you to verify your account through links in text messages.

Always log in directly through the official website or app, and consider turning on withdrawal address whitelisting so only approved wallets can get your funds, even if someone gets your password.

If you spot anything suspicious, report it through Binance support, and double-check messages using their Binance Verify tool before sharing any sensitive info.

Phishing attempts are on the rise, so it's smart to stay alert!