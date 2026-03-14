Biocomputer that runs on human brain cells now available

The CL1 device grows up to 800,000 human neurons on a chip, all managed by a built-in bioreactor that keeps the cells healthy for 6 months. These living networks can actually learn—starting from earlier experiments with simpler games, they've now been trained to play Doom. The tech could help with drug discovery, robotics, disease modeling, and super-efficient AI.

Each unit costs $35,000

Each CL1 weighs about as much as a gaming laptop (5.9kg), fits on your desk (20 by 6-inch), sports a see-through top and touchscreen controls, and runs code without needing another computer.

Power use is very low — roughly on the order of a few tens of watts per unit (estimate ~28-33W per unit based on rack numbers),

but if you want one for yourself, be ready to shell out $35,000 (convert to local currency at current exchange rates).