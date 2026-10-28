Biohub finds psoriasis targets and gels match anti-IL17RA in mice
Scientists at Biohub have used AI and CRISPR tools to spot fresh drug targets for psoriasis, a stubborn skin condition.
By zeroing in on two key pathways that drive skin inflammation, they created topical gels that worked impressively well on mice, matching the results of an existing injected anti-IL17RA drug.
Kelley and Abdrabou screened 19,000 genes
The research team, led by Shana Kelley and Abdalla M. Abdrabou, screened about 19,000 genes before landing on ALOX5 and OXTR as promising targets.
With help from an AI tool called VirtualCRISPR, they used it to compare the experimental findings with existing scientific literature and prioritize genes that had received little attention in previous research.
This could mean easier, more targeted treatments for people living with psoriasis, no needles required.