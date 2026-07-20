'Biophysics Reviews' study coins 'bio-metals' for bristle worm jaws
Turns out, the jaws of an ancient bristle worm are made from a material that scientists have given a new word, "bio-metals."
Scientists say this stuff combines proteins and metal ions, giving the jaws serious toughness and flexibility, almost like real metal.
The discovery, published in Biophysics Reviews, could inspire new materials for engineering by showing how nature builds things to be both strong and responsive.
Worm jaws show Nix-Gao effect
Researchers tested the worm's jaws and found that metal ions were packed at the tips, making them extra durable for munching prey.
They also spotted a hardness effect usually seen only in metals (the Nix-Gao effect), but now in a living creature.
Plus, these jaws have unusual elastic behavior thanks to their protein-and-ion mix, something scientists want to explore further in other species for future tech ideas.