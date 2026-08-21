Bipedal robot crashes during sprint training at Beijing Robot Olympics
A bipedal robot took a dramatic tumble during sprint training for the World Humanoid Robot Games (aka "Robot Olympics") in Beijing.
The video of the crash (where the robot sped down the track but couldn't stop and hit a cushioned wall) went viral on social media.
The event kicks off August 22, with 666 teams bringing over 2,056 robots to compete in 50 different challenges.
Robot sparks online jokes, cushion added
The crash, which sent sparks flying as the robot fell backward, sparked both laughs online.
One user joked it went from "Zero to spark in 15 seconds. Beautiful," while another compared its fall to slipping on a banana peel.
Organizers had added the cushion wall after previous robots overshot the track.
This year's games are set with 666 teams and over 2,056 robots competing, a reminder that building reliable humanoid bots is still pretty tough!