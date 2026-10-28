Bipul Sinha warns AI could expose PHP flaws at scale
AI is getting really good at spotting weak spots in the software that runs most of the internet.
Bipul Sinha, chief executive officer of Rubrik, calls this a possible "cyber tsunami," since recent AI-powered discoveries found flaws in PHP (which underpins nearly 70% of the internet).
The big worry: hackers could use these AI tools to find and attack more sites than ever before.
Rubrik CEO urges building cyber resilience
Sinha points out that while website teams are patching things fast, AI can be used to increase the scale of attacks.
He suggests moving from just defending against threats to building real cyber resilience: think better monitoring, stronger recovery plans, and protecting what matters most.
The takeaway? As AI gets smarter at finding bugs, organizations need to rethink how they stay safe online.