Birdfy launches Feeder Metal 2 with 4K camera, squirrel-proof design

Feeder $269.99 OrniSense AI optional

The feeder connects easily thanks to better Wi-Fi with an external antenna (great for bigger yards), streams video smoothly at 20 fps, and is built to handle rough weather with solar power and an IP66 rating.

For $269.99 you get the feeder itself; Birdfy's OrniSense AI is available as a separate optional subscription, which spots over 6,000 bird species and gives you a custom summary of facts and insights instead of a knowledge base.

If you want lifetime AI access without monthly fees, there's a $299.99 option too.