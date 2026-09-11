BirdLife International warns 1 in 9 migratory birds threatened
A global report just out at the Global Flyways summit in Nairobi, Kenya, says one in nine migratory birds are now at risk of extinction, and nearly half are seeing their numbers drop.
Birds like cuckoos, Arctic terns, and turtle doves are among those struggling.
The findings come from BirdLife International.
Human activity driving migratory bird declines
Human actions, like destroying habitats, pollution, hunting, invasive species, and climate change, are behind the drop in migratory bird populations.
Seabirds and shorebirds that depend on coastal areas are hit especially hard.
Since the late 1800s, seven migratory bird species have been confirmed or are suspected to have become extinct over the last 150 years.
Banks and BirdLife International pledge $6B+
At the summit, three development banks, the World Bank, and BirdLife pledged more than $6 billion for restoring habitats and protecting migration routes.
Success stories from China and the UK show that with teamwork (and funding) we can actually turn things around for these birds.