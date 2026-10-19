Birla AI Labs launches Yug-1, 271.8 million parameter business forecasting model
Birla AI Labs just launched Yug-1, a 271.8-million-parameter AI model built to spot trends and predict outcomes in fast-changing business data.
It's now up for grabs on GitHub and Hugging Face and is designed to help with things like demand planning, equipment monitoring, and financial forecasting, making life easier for businesses trying to make smart moves.
Yug-1 outperformed Google and Amazon models
Yug-1 can handle different forecasting problems without first developing a separate model for each one. It even outperformed Google's TimesFM 2.0 and Amazon's Chronos Bolt Base in recent benchmarks.
Ananya Birla, founder and chairperson of Birla AI Labs, highlighted how understanding time-based data is key for better decisions.
The team plans to connect with global tech leaders soon to explore what else Yug-1 can do.