Birla AI Labs launches Yug-1, 271.8 million parameter business forecasting model

Yug-1 can handle different forecasting problems without first developing a separate model for each one. It even outperformed Google's TimesFM 2.0 and Amazon's Chronos Bolt Base in recent benchmarks.

Ananya Birla, founder and chairperson of Birla AI Labs, highlighted how understanding time-based data is key for better decisions.

The team plans to connect with global tech leaders soon to explore what else Yug-1 can do.