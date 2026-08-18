BitBox patches 2 firmware flaws in BitBox02 and BitBox02 Nova
BitBox just rolled out fixes for two big security flaws in its hardware wallet firmware.
These bugs could have let hackers install rogue software or lock your bitcoin to the wrong address, but there were no reports of any users having their funds stolen.
The issues affected unconfigured Multi versions of BitBox02 and BitBox02 Nova devices, plus a glitch in the Silent Payments feature.
BitBox memory bug allowed unauthorized firmware
The memory bug meant someone could sneak in unauthorized firmware before you even set up your wallet, putting future funds at risk.
Earlier this year, BitBox also patched two smaller issues that needed physical access to exploit.
All this comes as cryptocurrency wallets face extra scrutiny: the Coldcard exploit in August led to more than $112 million lost from more than 8,600 addresses, so keeping wallets updated is more important than ever.