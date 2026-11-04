BitMart confirms November 2 hack and suspects Mercado Bitcoin link
Technology
Crypto exchange BitMart just confirmed a hack on November 2, 2026, and thinks the same group that hit Brazil's Mercado Bitcoin might be behind it.
Founder Sheldon Xia shared that the amount stolen wasn't huge, but its investigation found some suspicious links between both attacks.
Blockchain sleuths trace funds between exchanges
Blockchain sleuths noticed funds moving between accounts tied to both exchanges, hinting at a connection.
BitMart had already paused operations back in August due to money troubles and withdrawal delays, and this hack has only made things tougher.
The investigation is still ongoing as BitMart works to tighten security and figure out exactly what happened.